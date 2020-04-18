Research Analysts Set Expectations for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.37.

Shares of LH stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

