Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $259.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.70. The firm has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

