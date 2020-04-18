Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

