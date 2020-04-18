Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $24,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $7,319,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

