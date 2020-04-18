Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Fortis from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $4,292,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

