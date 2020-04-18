JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS JPSWY opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $805.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16.
JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR Company Profile
