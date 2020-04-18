JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS JPSWY opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $805.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16.

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Steel and Energy Products segment offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; pressure vessels for oil refining; clad steel plates and pipes; alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in hydrogen storage, chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; wind turbine systems; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services.

