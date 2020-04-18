Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of Erytech Pharma stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Erytech Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $92.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

