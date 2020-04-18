First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FBNC stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

