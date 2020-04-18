Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.24.

FATE opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

