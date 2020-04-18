FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBK. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. Analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

