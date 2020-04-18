Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $692.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Point will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 113,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $581,073.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,151,101 shares of company stock worth $13,613,199. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

