Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

GNTY stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.38. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $93,780.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

