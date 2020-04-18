Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMBH. DA Davidson lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $396.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 23.30%. Analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.