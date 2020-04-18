Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GFL. Scotiabank began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

