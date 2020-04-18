ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESE. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ESCO Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

