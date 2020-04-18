Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Stantec stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,043,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,751,000 after buying an additional 549,828 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

