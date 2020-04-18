Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

FTEK stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.90% of Fuel Tech worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

