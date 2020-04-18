89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

89bio stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $291.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($1.62). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.