89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

89bio stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $291.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($1.62). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Four Corners Property Trust Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Four Corners Property Trust Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Fortis Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Fortis Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR Cut to Sell at ValuEngine
Erytech Pharma Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Erytech Pharma Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
First Bancorp Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
First Bancorp Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report