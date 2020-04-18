Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FULC. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $520,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $207,495 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

