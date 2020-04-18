MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MAN GRP PLC/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

