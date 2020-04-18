Head to Head Analysis: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Proofpoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 9.29 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Proofpoint $888.19 million 7.64 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -165.33

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proofpoint 0 5 18 1 2.83

Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $139.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Akerna.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna N/A -88.38% -46.68% Proofpoint -14.67% -8.73% -2.72%

Summary

Proofpoint beats Akerna on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

