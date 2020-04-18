Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:HRGG) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, approximately 1,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit accounts include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

