Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Shares Up 1.1%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.07, 42,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 106,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

