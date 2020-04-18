Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Trading Down 14.3%

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 29,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 33,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.