VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UGBP) Shares Up 1.5%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UGBP)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.07, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Analysis: Akerna & Proofpoint
Head to Head Analysis: Akerna & Proofpoint
Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Price Down 1.5%
Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Price Down 1.5%
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Shares Up 1.1%
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Shares Up 1.1%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Stratabound Minerals Trading Down 14.3%
Stratabound Minerals Trading Down 14.3%
VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN Shares Up 1.5%
VelocityShares Daily 4X Long GBP vs. USD Index ETN Shares Up 1.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report