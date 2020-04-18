Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 47,340 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 363,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of $21.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

