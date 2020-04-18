Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Shares Up 0.3%

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33, 9,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 164.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.