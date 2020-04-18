First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Trading 2.9% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.78, approximately 236,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 209,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

