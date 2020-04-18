$34.41 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce sales of $34.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.41 million and the lowest is $33.41 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $48.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $186.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $195.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $215.35 million, with estimates ranging from $204.16 million to $226.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.52 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 116,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.38.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

