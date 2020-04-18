Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) & Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Head to Head Analysis

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Edison International pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Edison International has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Edison International and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.35 billion 1.82 $1.41 billion $4.70 13.20 Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 2.14 $214.00 million $2.39 21.26

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Edison International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Edison International and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 6 7 0 2.54 Portland General Electric 2 3 2 0 2.00

Edison International presently has a consensus target price of $74.08, indicating a potential upside of 19.37%. Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $54.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Edison International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 10.89% 11.73% 2.68% Portland General Electric 10.08% 8.36% 2.63%

Volatility and Risk

Edison International has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edison International beats Portland General Electric on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.