Head to Head Review: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) vs. HCP (NASDAQ:HCP)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and HCP (NYSE:HCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

88.3% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HCP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCP has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and HCP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 33.89% 18.29% 4.58% HCP 43.66% 12.78% 6.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and HCP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 4.93 $390.88 million $3.44 7.68 HCP $1.85 billion 6.58 $1.06 billion $1.82 13.59

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gaming and Leisure Properties and HCP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 7 0 3.00 HCP 0 1 7 0 2.88

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.97%. HCP has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.56%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than HCP.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats HCP on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.