Financial Analysis: Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) and FleetCor Technologies (OTCMKTS:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies 33.79% 27.07% 8.51% Heritage Global 14.90% 43.53% 20.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies $2.65 billion 7.21 $895.07 million $11.26 19.86 Heritage Global $26.17 million 0.99 $3.90 million N/A N/A

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global.

Risk & Volatility

FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FleetCor Technologies and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies 0 12 8 0 2.40 Heritage Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $287.84, indicating a potential upside of 28.74%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than Heritage Global.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats Heritage Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt. The company also provides value-added capital and financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

