Critical Survey: IGM Biosciences (IGMS) vs. Its Rivals

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) is one of 609 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IGM Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

This table compares IGM Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGM Biosciences N/A -$43.13 million -12.50 IGM Biosciences Competitors $2.13 billion $267.78 million 0.61

IGM Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences. IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IGM Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGM Biosciences N/A N/A N/A IGM Biosciences Competitors -2,381.11% -220.49% -31.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IGM Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGM Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 IGM Biosciences Competitors 6443 17517 34036 1357 2.51

IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.16%. Given IGM Biosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IGM Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IGM Biosciences rivals beat IGM Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It also focuses on developing Death Receptor 5 proteins for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies; and T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, and targeted cytokines. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.