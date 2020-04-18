Head to Head Comparison: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) and BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Mirati Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $111.39 million 3.68 -$15.31 million $0.10 42.50 Mirati Therapeutics $3.34 million 1,180.73 -$213.26 million ($5.69) -15.94

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioDelivery Sciences International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioDelivery Sciences International and Mirati Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics 0 5 12 0 2.71

BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $111.81, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International -13.74% 13.41% 4.91% Mirati Therapeutics -6,394.48% -54.24% -49.78%

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Mirati Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies. It offers BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer. The company also develops buprenorphine extended release injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a licensing and development agreement with Evonik Corporation and Meda AB. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers. It also develops mocetinostat, an orally investigational selective Class I and IV histone deacetylase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sitravatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

