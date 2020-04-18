Head to Head Review: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & Dorchester Minerals (NYSE:DMLP)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 8.13% 11.46% 7.48% Dorchester Minerals 66.96% 43.88% 42.09%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 6 17 0 2.74 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $137.05, indicating a potential upside of 78.85%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Dorchester Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $9.30 billion 1.36 $756.00 million $8.18 9.37 Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 4.59 $51.03 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Pioneer Natural Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

