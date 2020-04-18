Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post $361.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.67 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $232.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Scotiabank raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.