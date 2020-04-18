Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $100.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.20 million and the highest is $108.83 million. Denny’s posted sales of $151.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $364.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.75 million to $456.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $430.28 million, with estimates ranging from $408.06 million to $454.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENN opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

