Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to report sales of $212.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.80 million. Tallgrass Energy reported sales of $197.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year sales of $825.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $864.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $807.15 million, with estimates ranging from $792.40 million to $821.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tallgrass Energy.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGE opened at $22.39 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 152,770,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,429,687,869.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

