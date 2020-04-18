$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. IQIYI also posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IQIYI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after purchasing an additional 909,242 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,909,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,479,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 410,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

