B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEAS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after acquiring an additional 570,294 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,493,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 765,852 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 423,349 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

