Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

NYSE RCI opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

