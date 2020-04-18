Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.54 ($115.74).

Shares of SAN opened at €86.57 ($100.66) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.39. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share
Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Sanofi a €105.00 Price Target
Orange Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
Intercorp Financial Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Kala Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
