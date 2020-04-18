Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.37 ($16.71).

ORA opened at €11.37 ($13.22) on Wednesday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.24 and a 200 day moving average of €13.16.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

