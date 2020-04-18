Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Shares of Intercorp Financial stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. Intercorp Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $362.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

