Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.08. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

