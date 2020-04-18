IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

IMIAY stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. IMI PLC/S has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

