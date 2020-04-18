KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

KB stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Financial Group (KB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.