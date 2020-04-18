Zacks Investment Research Lowers IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) to Hold

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IRCP. ValuEngine raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of IRCP stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $205.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 165.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

