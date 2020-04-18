IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

ISEE opened at $3.94 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

