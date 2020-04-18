Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEP. BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of IEP opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

